Wrongly positioned direction board removed

NASHIK: The Public Works Department removed the wrongly positioned direction board in the Vijaynagar area after the Dainik Deshdoot published news regarding its faulty position.

PWD had put up a direction board guiding the drivers about the arrival of Sinnar taluka after one kilometre and Niphad after 36 kilometres. However, the department had put up this board on the road leading to the city from Mahatma Basaveshwar Chowk Colony in Vijaynagar.

As a result, drivers weren’t able to sight the road leading to Niphad, thus leading them to drive in the wrong directions. Dainik Deshdoot published about the issue and demanded immediate removal of the board. Responding to the news, the department removed the board from its old location. The board will soon be erected on the left side of the Shirdi-Sinnar road leading to Baragaon Pimpri.