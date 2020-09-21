Worldwide nCoV cases exceed 31 million

<p><strong>Washington</strong></p><p>The worldwide tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 31 million, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University.</p>.<p>There are currently 31,032,045 confirmed cases worldwide. The United States, India, and Brazil have the highest numbers of cases among countries, over 6 million, 5 million, and 4 million, respectively.</p><p>They are followed by Russia, which is shown to have over 1 million cases.</p><p>The number of fatalities is currently over 960,729, while the recoveries are at 21,255,717.</p>