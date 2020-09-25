World Pharmacy Day celebrated at district civil hospital

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>The World Pharmacy Day was celebrated in District Civil Hospital. Pharmacists and personnel who are neglected during this pandemic time were felicitated on the occasion.</p>.<p>The bouquets were given to pharmacists in the hospital and they were thanked for serving the patients.</p><p>Additional district civil surgeon Dr Nikhil Saindane on the occasion said that all doctors, nurses, sanitary workers and administrative officials are battling against Coronavirus since March. There all were honoured as Corona warriors.</p><p>However, there is less mention about pharmacists.These pharmacists are making available all medicines to patients on time, oxygen supply, setting up of all system required for lab, presentation of report at government level and to seek medicines and other equipment from other district in case there is shortage of these, he added. District civil surgeon Dr Raokhande also praised all pharmacists in the district for their remarkable work.</p>