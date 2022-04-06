World Bank sanctions Rs 185 crore for renovation

NASHIK: Two projects in the state have been selected under the World Bank’s System Improvement Modernisation Programme (SIMP), in which Palkhed left canal in Nashik district has been selected. In this, a fund of Rs. 185 crore has been sanctioned and necessary administrative approval has been given for this. “The work will be started soon after the completion of the tender process,” said Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He was speaking at a review meeting held at Bhujbal Farm yesterday regarding various pending issues of the Water Resources Department. Rajesh Govardhane, Executive Engineer, Palkhed Irrigation Department, Chandrakant Tople, Deputy Engineer, Water Resources Department, Milind Bagul and Jaydatta Holkar, Director, Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhujbal said that under the SIMP programme, funds would be provided through Asian Development Bank (ADB) and all distribution system in Palkhed left canal and its benefit area as well as ground water development would be completed. A provision of Rs. 185 crore has been made for these works and the proposal has been approved by the Finance Department, Government of Maharashtra.

Before starting the work, the consultants of the Asian Development Bank will visit the area and after receiving the project report, it will be planned to implement the tender process. Under this programme, important works like lining, widening of Palkhed left canal as well as installation of escape gate, construction of bridge over the canal, repair of chari, etc. will be done.

In addition to this, water cycle should be started by proper planning of water for agriculture, drinking water and other purposes and also where farmers have demanded for construction of bridges and roads. The minister also told the concerned officials that the field officers should visit the place and take appropriate decision as per the need.