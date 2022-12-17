Works delayed; NMC seeks refund from Smart City

Nashik
The Central government along with State and Nashik Municipal Corporation have a share in the Centre-run Smart City project. Out of the Rs 250 crore share of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), Rs 200 crore has been transferred to Smart City company. However, after seeing the low pace of civic work and since the funds have not been spent, the people’s representatives citing upcoming civic polls demanded that NMC should get a refund of Rs 100 crore out of this. This matter was also discussed in the general body meeting.
Earlier the Smart City company had admitted that the interest amount will be paid to the NMC for not getting the amount back, but still about Rs. 33 crores of interest has not been paid to the municipal corporation. As the term of Smart City is expiring after a few months, the concern of the NMC has increased and hence the finance department of the municipal corporation has again written a letter to Smart City and demanded a refund of the interest amount.
Currently, the financial condition of Nashik Municipal Corporation is not good. Therefore, big development projects are not taken up. However, if the interest amount is received to complete the ongoing works, the pending development works will be completed at a faster pace.
If the amount is not received in time, there is a possibility that the development works may get hampered. Nashik Municipal Corporation’s money is lying with Smart City. Due to this, a demand was made through the people’s representatives that Smart City should refund Rs 100 crore to the NMC to complete pending development works in the city.
The then mayor Satish Kulkarni had passed a proposal regarding this in the general body meeting. But at that time Smart City had agreed to repay only interest.
In a review meeting held in Nashik under the chairmanship of Smart City chairman and State secretary Limaye, it was decided to pay about Rs 33 crore by way of interest to the Nashik Municipal Corporation.