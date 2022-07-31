Work together to achieve developmental goals: CM Shinde

He stated that the state government is sensitive towards its public. They have decided to take a review at the divisional level and hence, this tour. He asked the district machinery to be on alert during the present monsoons and stated that objective panchnamas of loss should be submitted immediately. He also stated that proposals for water supply and sewage management should be submitted. Roads under state highways, PWD, and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation need to be maintained and potholes to be filled.

Roads are important for communication in the district and ensure that works are done for the same to maintain their quality standards. Divisional commissioners and the district collectors should control necessary things for the same. All matters that need approval from the state government should be submitted with proper completion. He stated that medicines and essential commodities are permitted to be bought from the district planning committee.

He further stressed that the government will stress on bringing more agricultural acreage under irrigation. For the same, a proposal relating to diverting water of westward rivers into Girna valley should be submitted.

He added state government will positively look into proposals relating to the banana research center at Jalgaon, expansion of industrial estate in Dhule, electricity distribution sub-center at Nandurbar, and Narpar Girna scheme in Nashik; if submitted. All officials of the five districts in the division were present for this meeting.