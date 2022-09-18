Work tirelessly to make Seva Fortnight a success- Dr Pawar

NASHIK: Seva Fortnight has been organised from September 17 to October 02, 2022, to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who works tirelessly for the country. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pawar asserted that the benefit of health services should be extended to every citizen through health camps in a dedicated spirit to make this fortnight’s campaign a success.

Union Minister Dr Pawar was speaking at the camp inaugurated at the district hospital yesterday. Dr Pawar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has become an ideal for the world due to the successful performance of doctors and scientists during the pandemic.

PM Modi is constantly trying to understand the problems of doctors and patients and solve them with the help of technology. With the belief that a developed country is created through education, the government is focusing on providing many new opportunities to the young generation in the education field.

Under this Seva Fortnight, blood donation camps have been organised in 12 government hospitals, and an eye check-up and medication camp at 105 places in the district on the same day. Through these health camps, eligible beneficiaries will get benefits under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Similarly, under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, all the children in the age group of 0 to 18 years who require surgery will be examined and will undergo the required surgery. Health services should be provided to every needy person in the district under Seva Fortnight by providing better quality services through various schemes. Dr Pawar also assured that the district won’t face any kind of funds shortage in terms of health services.