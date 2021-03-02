Work still in progress at Godaghat area

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A road is being dug at Gangaghata for the drainage line work that has been going on for the last eight months. The excavation of this road and the construction of drainage are progressing at a snail’s pace, which is causing inconvenience to the residents as well as the commuters. A two-wheeler was skidded into a ditch in the area on Saturday night when it was a power outage in the area. </p>.<p>The residents pulled the rider out safely. In the Gangaghat area, the road from Ahilyaram Vyayamshala to the front of Ahilyaram temple is currently being dug for development. In the meantime, the road has been temporarily cleared for two-wheelers to pass through the rest of the area, except for the excavated area. Two-wheelers are plying through this area. One such two-wheeler was passing by on Saturday night when the power supply in the area was suddenly cut off. </p><p>Therefore, in the darkness, the rider could not guess the pit. He fell into a ditch here with his bike. He was taken out safely by the citizens. He suffered minor injuries. Barricades have been erected at some distance from the excavated side of the area. However, due to the gap between the two barricades, it is dangerous for motorists, bike riders to drive smoothly. This does not seem to have been thought of by the contractor working at the site. </p><p>Also, for the pipeline to be laid from Indrakund to Ramkund, a road concrete has been cut in the area of Ramkund Chowk and an iron pipeline has been laid in it. To be considered, the pipe is still in an open condition and the excavation work has not been completed after laying the pipe. </p><p>As a result of this, the excavated area remains unpredictable at night, resulting in pedestrians possibly getting stuck in the pit. Some women passersby had also suffered minor injuries at the ‘work in progress’ area. The road was not paved during the day on Sunday even after pipes were laid in the excavated area. The question is why the work on the excavated road in this area which is full of devotees and tourists has not been completed yet.</p>