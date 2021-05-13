Work on Manjarpada, Bhujbal canal in the final stage

NASHIK: Work on Manjarpada project for Dindori, Chandwad, Yeola, Niphad in Nashik district and Vaijapur in Aurangabad district for agriculture and drinking water purposes apart from Bhujbal canal is in the final stage, and in the coming monsoon water will reach from Daraswadi to Dongargaon at full capacity from Punegaon dam, said Mohan Shelar, a water activist.

The dream of three generations and the words of District Guardian Minister Bhujbal will soon be a reality in the coming monsoon, he said. The way to get water is now clear. The work of Manjarpada project  which is making Yeola taluka prosperous is in the final stage. The main water retaining wall has been completed and the road work on it will be completed in 15 to 20 days.

While work on the Bhujbal canal is almost complete, except for the Ankute railway crossing. In the 40-km distance from Daraswadi to Balapur, all the problems faced by the water supply have been solved by the mechanisation department with the help of four Poklands, two JCBs and two dumpers. Incomplete work of canal cleaning from Balapur to Dongargaon is in progress.

Railway crossing boxes are ready and these boxes are to be shifted below the railway line. The work however is being delayed due to technical difficulties of the railway administration. The state’s Food and Civil Supplies and Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal himself is taking follow ups regularly and it is hoped that the work will be completed before the monsoon.

With the completion of the main wall of the Manjarpada project, water will flow from the project at full capacity this year. The canal administration is ready to release water to Daraswadi dam at full capacity from Punegaon dam. Canal cleaning prior to water cycle is expected to be completed. In the meantime, the work of mechanization department from Daraswadi to Dongargaon is in full swing.