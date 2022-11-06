Work of Sundernarayan temple to be completed by this month

NASHIK

The restoration work of the Sundernarayan temple awaits its completeion even as the festival of Harihar bhet - the meeting of Narayan - Sundernarayan temple and Mahadev - Kapaleshwar temple, which is being celebrated tonight.

Department of Archeology started the work of the Sundernarayan Temple near Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Bridge since last four years. Initially, the work was impeded due to the presence of an electric DP near the temple. As a consequence of this, the work of the temple also did not speed up. Corona pandemic further delayed completion as work had come to a halt for almost two years.