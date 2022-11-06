Work of Sundernarayan temple to be completed by this month

NASHIK
The restoration work of the Sundernarayan temple awaits its completeion even as the festival of Harihar bhet - the meeting of Narayan - Sundernarayan temple and Mahadev - Kapaleshwar temple, which is being celebrated tonight.
Department of Archeology started the work of the Sundernarayan Temple near Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Bridge since last four years. Initially, the work was impeded due to the presence of an electric DP near the temple. As a consequence of this, the work of the temple also did not speed up. Corona pandemic further delayed completion as work had come to a halt for almost two years.
The artisans could not work due to the lockdown, so the work remained incomplete. The Department of Archeology stated the restoration work of the temple is likely to be complete by the end of December, this year.
The work of the Sundarnarayan temple is 75 % complete. The remaining work will be concluded by the end of December, said Aarti Ale, Divisional Officer of the Archeology Department. various factors like incessant rains, lockdowns and difficulties of DP and various calamities from time to time, impeded the work and this was further added by shortage of labourers. The work of the temple faced endless difficulties, however, overcoming those the work is now in rapid progress the authorities stated.
The devotees had expected that the temple work would be complete by the time the Harihar bhet festival which is being celebrated tonight. But since the work of the temple is incomplete, their hopeds have been foiled.
A fund of twelve and a half crores has been made available by the Central Government through the Department of Archeology for the restoration of Sundarnarayan Temple.
A period of three years was initially alloted.