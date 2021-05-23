Words you should erase from your vocabulary right now

- Dr. Latika Vaishak Shanbhag

These are the few words you should erase from your vocabulary so that they won’t make you feel smaller or weaker and see how much your life will change for the better.

CAN’T : This is definitely the first of the words you should erase from your vocabulary if you want to feel stronger, empowered, and more inspired. Replace this word by saying, “I want to learn how to do that.” You can do whatever you want if you work hard enough.

PROBLEM : Problems can always be solved, and things only become problems because we choose to see them that way. This word is just so heavy, and it only makes us think about stress, difficulties, or other negative things that may come to our mind. Replace it with opportunity and see how much your perspective on things will change.

Hate : It is a strong word that promotes negativity. Why focus on what’s going wrong with your day and life when you can focus on what’s going right. Replace it with “I prefer” or “dislike” instead of repeating how much you hate everything.

BUT : When you use the word “but”, it becomes a connector word that negates whatever was used before it. For instance, if you were to say, “I really like Tom, BUT he’s such a problem in my life that I can’t deal with him.” It nullifies the positive statement before it. It leaves the impression in the mind of the listener that you don’t like Tom at all. It has the exact opposite effect. If you were to say, “I really like Tom, and it’s challenging for me to deal with him.”

SOMEDAY : This is such an indefinite word that only suggests a lack of commitment. Don’t save things for special occasions or for when you think you’ll be ready! Every day is special so take advantage of it and cherish every single moment!

TRY : Just replace it with “I will”, and you’ll surely get a new perspective on things. You’ll feel more determined and stronger. The word “try” implies the possibility that things might not go as planned, so avoid it as much as possible and focus on achieving your goals without trying.

MAYBE : When you say maybe you give the impression of being unable to make decisions. No one wants to be seen as wishy washy, right? Rather, say the surly.

Impossible : If you’re convinced something is impossible, where’s the motivation to give it a go? Sure, things are hard and things take a lot of effort and time, but the best thing is to DO, right? Erase this nasty word impossible from your vocabulary and replace it with “anything is possible.”