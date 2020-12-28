Words being used for farmers is a sin: Priyanka

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today (Monday) said that terming the farmers' movement a 'political conspiracy' is incorrect and the words being used for them is a 'sin'.</p><p>Gandhi said that the soldier standing on the front and guarding the borders is the son of a farmer and the farmers are our food providers and therefore the government is answerable to them. It should understand and talk to the farmers, hear what they are saying and annul the three new agri-reform laws, she said while speaking to reporters.</p><p>The Congress leader was at the AICC headquarters this morning on the occasion of 136th foundation day of the Congress party.</p><p>Senior party leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony and others, were also present at the flag hoisting on the occasion.</p><p>Former party president Rahul Gandhi also shared his message on the party's foundation day saying that the Congress has always been committed since the beginning to raise and uphold the voice of the nation and on the occasion of the foundation day we reiterate the party's resolve for truth and equality.</p><p>'The Congress has been committed from the beginning to raise the voice of the nation. On the foundation day of the Congress, we reiterate our resolve for truth and equality. Jai Hind!'... he tweeted.</p><p>Meanwhile, farmers agitation on the capital's borders entered day 33 today (Monday), while more peasants have joined to support their counterparts who have been sitting in for over a month at the national capital's major border points.</p><p>On Sunday the farmers observed the martyrdom day 'shaheedi diwas' of Guru Gobind Singh's sons and Mata Gujri Devi.</p>