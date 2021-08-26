Won’t take coercive action against Rane on Nashik FIR

NASHIK: As the Maharashtra government on Wednesday assured the Bombay High Court that they will not arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane for his comments made against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the the court had put a stay on a legal action against Rane till September 16, the notice issued by the Nashik police to appear before it on September 2 has lost its legality.

Nashik police will be able to take action only after the next court order. Meanwhile, as the court has put a stay on a legal action against Rane till September 16, there will be no need for the minister to be present in Nashik on September 2. Earlier, a notice was issued by Nashik police to Union Minister Narayan Rane to appear before it by September 2.

Talking to the media persons here on Wednesday, City Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey had said that a case has been registered against Rane and he needs to file a reply.

“Our team had gone for the arrest of the Union Minister,” he said. When the team reached Sangameshwar, it realized that Raigad police had taken charge of him. Meanwhile, the hearing continued late into the night. During the hearing, Nashik police had cleared its stand in the court and requested the Union Minister to appear before the Nashik police on September 2. He needs to remain present accordingly," Pandey had said and claimed that the Union Minister had also signed the notice issued by Nashik Police.

During the hearing, senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for the state government, told the division bench that no coercive action will be taken against Rane in the FIR registered in Nashik till September 17, when the plea will be heard. Rane’s advocate Satish Maneshinde sought protection in all cases that may arise out of the alleged statement.

Desai, however, said a blanket statement of protection cannot be made as the petition only mentions the Nashik FIR. After taking on record the statement made by the government, the Court fixed September 17 as the next date of hearing of the case.