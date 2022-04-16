Women’s swimming pool waiting for inauguration

NASHIK: As the construction of the women’s swimming pool in Satpur has been completed, the citizens are expressing that the swimming pool should start this season as it is closed at present; waiting for the inauguration.

At Satpur Swimming Pool, men and women were coming to the same place for swimming at two different times. Former corporator Seema Nigal had decided to build a state-of-the-art pool for women on the vacant land adjacent to the swimming pool. Accordingly, the construction of a swimming pool at the cost of Rs 2.84 crore was started by MP Sanjay Raut.

During the lockdown, work began slowly. Now that the work has been completed, the term of the corporator has come to an end. So will this swimming pool remain close till inauguration? Such a question has been raised by the citizens.

As the manpower required for the new swimming pool has not been planned, it is doubtful to start the pool. The swimming pool has been built using the latest technology. A safe changing room, bathhouse, waiting room, and registration room have been set up here. For the first time, there will be a separate swimming pool for women.

Most of the city’s swimming pools were reported to be open on Tuesday. However, as most of the swimming pools have not been cleaned, it is said that it will start from today. So there is a lot of excitement in the youngsters and swimming enthusiasts.