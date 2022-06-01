Women’s reservation announced

NASHIK: The women’s reservation in the upcoming Nashik Municipal Elections was announced on Tuesday at 10 am at the Dadasaheb Gaikwad Hall of the Municipal Corporation at Mumbai Naka. The process was a live broadcast on this website as well as on the Facebook page My Nashik through Facebook Live.

In the local body elections, out of 133 seats, a total of 67 seats were given under reservation for women. All the wards have one seat at least reserved for women, while some have two, distributed in SC, ST and Open category. A total of 67 seats will be held by women in Nashik Municipal Corporation, as per 50% reservation criteria for women. It will include reserved seats for women from SC, ST and general categories. After the announcement of the reservation, the political affairs in Nashik city have speed up.

As the broadcast of the process was live on social media, the aspirants saw it at comfort of their homes. The Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium which was closed for last two years was fixed for announcement of this reservation. With this the way of elections has became clear.

Accommodation was arranged for the aspiring candidates as well as the attendees at the time of this meeting. Manpower was called from sanitation, fire brigade, medical department and police bandobast was also seen outside and inside auditorium. The process of releasing women reservation started at 10 am under the supervision of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar.

As the lottery will be drawn, the education department has sought the help of the students of the Municipal School to draw the lottery tickets. The responsibility of the students was handed over to the education department. As such, the department has fulfilled its responsibility. Today, the aspirants are looking at what kind of non-protection the students of the school are facing.

Regarding non-reservation, the Municipal Commissioner convened a meeting of all the officials responsible for election non-reservation today and informed them about the work of non-reservation. He instructed to take precaution so that there would not be any problem in this work.

Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar and Deputy Commissioner of Administration Manoj Ghode Patil conducted the program at Dadasaheb Gaikwad Hall.

Objection, suggestions till June 6

Nashik Municipal Corporation elections' women’s reservation was announced on Tuesday. It was also informed that objections on the given reservations and suggestions will accepted from June 1 to June 6. After that no objections will be considered. The final draft will be announced on June 15.

