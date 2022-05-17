Women take out moonlight walk

NASHIK: Women should be ready to face any crisis without fear, giving such a message, in the pleasant atmosphere of the moonlit night, the women came together in a fearless and enthusiastic manner and enjoyed walking in the middle of the night. The ‘Moonlight Walk’ was organised by Sonali Dabak.

Women are strong, not weak. Women should take care of their own health. In order to convey the message that women can be fearless in society even at night with each other, under the motto ‘Fitness with Fun’, Dabak organised various fitness activities for women, including ‘Women Walkathon’. This is the fourth year of the Moonlight Walk.

This year, on Saturday night, the ‘walk’ was organised up to three kilometers from Fravashi Academy on Trimbak Road.

The event was inaugurated at 11 pm in the presence of 250 women by ultra triathlete Neeta Narang and sports coach Vinod Yadav. Individual and team prizes were given to the winners and participants of the slogan competition held on this occasion.

The message was that if women come together and decide, they can stay safe in the city late at night. Each woman who completed the walk was honoured with a memento.