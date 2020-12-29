Women need to work together: MP Dr Pawar

Nashik : MP Dr Bharti Pawar said, “Women need to work together. Women empowerment is essential for a strong India. Women in large number should take a training of new business and stand on their feet. I will be there to support you in case of any difficulty.

There is need to pay more attention to how our products will reach everyone through a proper marketing of our business.”A two-day labour training camp was organised jointly for Yeola Paithani women weavers by Bharatiya Janata Party North Maharashtra Weavers Cell, Dattopant Thengadi National Labour Education and Development Board, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India in Yeola . Dr Pawar was speaking on this occasion.

Efforts will be made to solve the problems of weavers associated with the Ministry of Textiles. 2700 weavers will be issued weaver identity cards by the government. Efforts will also be made to issue identity cards for the remaining weavers in the near future, she said further.

Chairman Arun Bapu Kale, senior director Dhananjay Kulkarni, Prabhakar Jhalke, Dr. Umesh Kale, BJP city chief Tarang Patel and ohers were present on this occasion.In this two-day camp, Sunanda Sonawane, Nashik district officer, financial aid centre spoke on banking system, while Smita Joshi, office bearer of women Empowerment foundation, Nashik spoke on women literacy.

Regional director of Ministry of Labor and Employment Sarika Dafre informed about women empowerment and Labour Acts.In the second day session, Shubhangi Daptare, head, Jalgaon Savings Group, Jalgaon People's Bank, provided guidance on women self help groups, while Manoj Divte spoke about women entrepreneurs and their success stories and Madhuri Patil, Luca Industries, Chopra gave guidance issues in labour sector and solutions.

Anita Wagh, IRD master resource person, Yashada Pune and Head of Bandopant Thengadi Kamgar Shiksha Board guided on what businesses women can do today and tomorrow and how to raise their standard of living.