Women hold agitation at Tiradshet

SATPUR: Angry women, who have been suffering from water scarcity for the last several years, blocked the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road with pots, calling for justice. The traffic was jammed for two hours. However, due to the sudden agitation, it was seen that the police administration was in a hurry.

The women and villagers of Tiradshet, who were angry as they were facing water scarcity despite being close to Nashik Municipal Corporation boundary, blocked the road with empty pots at around 7 in the morning. From the time of former MLA Gholap to the present MLA Saroj Aher, despite repeated requests for water from the Corporation, no one has taken notice of their demand.

The angry villagers alleged that the village was being used only for voting. The police administration cleared the traffic at their request. Citizens of Tiradshet were present in large numbers at this time.