Women empowerment is possible due to Savitribai Phule: Khaire

Nashik: Savitribai Phule was a crusader for women empowerment. Women empowerment is possible due to her, opined Vatsala Khaire. She was stated this while speaking in a programme organised to honour women achievers on the occasion of birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule.

A programme to honour women achievers was organised jointly by Kalika temple trust, Krida Sadhana and D S Foundation. Eight women achieves were honoured on the occasion. They were honoured by president of Kalika temple trust Keshav Anna Patil, sports office bearer Ashok Dudhare, Raju Shinde and Anand Khare.

Keshav Anna Patil who was present as chief guest stated that contribution by Savitribai Phule in women empowerment was great. Women are in top position in all sectors due to this. Dr Chhaya Navale and Shalini Bachhav also expressed their views.

Corporator and district chief of Congress women wing Vatsala Khaire, Dr Chhaya Navale, agriculture officer Anupama Gholap, Purva Mithqri, Vaishali Patil, Shalini Bachhav, Prajakta Deshpande and national medal winner Sayali Suryawanshi were honoured on the occasion.

Anand Khare made the introductory speech, while Vilas Patil compered the programme.