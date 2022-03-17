Women conductors soon in Nashik city bus

NASHIK: The city buses will have a new addition shortly in form of women bus conductors. The Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (Citilinc) has assured that it has made provisions to recruit women as conductors as a part of their new fleet.

In Nashik city, women ticket conductors will be seen issuing tickets soon. In the first phase, training for a total of 25 women ticket conductors has been started, as informed by the General Manager of Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited.

The scope of Citilinc is expanding day by day. There is an atmosphere of satisfaction among the passengers as these buses are also running in rural areas.

As the number of buses plying on the roads is increasing day by day, large posts of drivers, conductors and other members have been recruited. Recruitment has also been made available for women now. Accordingly, 25 women trainees have been recruited in the first phase, and training has been started for them from March 14. After completing the training period, these women will soon be seen as conductors in the CItilinc buses.