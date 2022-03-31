Woman's gold chain snatched

NASHIK: A theft case has been registered at Panchavati Police Station where the thief allegedly took advantage of the crowd and stole a woman's gold amulet while she was purchasing items from the weekly market.

According to police, Shilabai Shivaji Suryavanshi (65, resident of Tulshi Chhaya Bungalow, Tulshi Colony, opposite Adgaon Police Station, Amritdham, Panchavati, Nashik) was buying vegetables at Ganeshwadi Panchavati on Wednesday.

A case has been registered at Panchavati police station in connection with the theft of a gold amulet worth Rs 66,000 from her neck. Further investigation is being conducted by Naik RM Thakur under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Dr Sitaram Kolhe.