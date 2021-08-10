Woman attempts self-immolation

NASHIK: A woman office-bearer of the Yuva Swabhiman Party and her husband were detained after the cops foiled their self-immolation bid here on Monday. According to police, Rajalakshmi Pillay and her husband walked to the city police commissioner and attempted to set themselves ablaze on Monday morning.

But, the police personnel present on the spot snatched away the matchbox just in the nick of time as the couple, soaked in petrol, were about to light a fire. Recently, Rajalakshmi, who is Nashik president of the party, had filed complaints with the Ambad police station and Indiranagar police station regarding the alleged assault on her by a Shramik Sena leader.

Following inaction on her grievances, the couple resorted to the extreme step, told the woman. The incident comes at the time when CM Uddhav Thackeray and other state ministers are on a tour of the city. Meanwhile, Shramik Sena president called it a stunt and alleged that there was a political motive behind this. He stated that currently he was out of the station and will meet the Commissioner of Police after he comes to Nashik.

"A legal action was taken against the concerned over a complaint filed by the concerned woman. Instead of a self-immolation bid, they needed to meet senior officials." - Kumar Chaudhari, senior police inspector, Ambad police station