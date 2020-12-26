Wll meet CM to over Godavari pollution issue: Swami Someshwaranand

Nashik: Mahamandaleshwar Swami Someshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj has informed that he will meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and will make a demand for making Godavari free of pollution.

He inspected Godavari pollution in the area between Navshya Ganpati temple and Ramkund on the occasion of Geeta Jayanti and performed Ganga Godavari puja at Ram Tirth and decided to make Ganga Godavari free of pollution.

Swami Someshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj stated that devotees across India are visiting Godavari river to take a holy dip in it. However, unprocessed waste water is released into the river. The river water is polluting due to this. Some organisations have rushed to the court pressing to make Godavari free of pollution. However, court order is not following.

“We have discussed the issue with Chief Minister’s Office and the Chief Minister has invited to meet him. I will request him to make Godavari pollution free and implementation of court order”, he made it clear.

Shrinathanand Saraswati Maharaj, Siddheshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj, Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla and others were also present on the occasion.