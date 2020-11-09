Without mask? Be ready for a 'stay' at police station

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>Now those people who do not wear masks, will have to sit at the police station all day long as punishment. The District Guardian Minister has warned the violators and even threatened to double the amount of fine. </p>.<p>Despite giving instructions from time to time, many citizens are walking without mask and those who do not wear mask should be taken directly to the police station and kept there all day long," instructed Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.</p><p>He also said that both the police and the municipal corporation should impose fines on those who do not wear mask.</p><p>He was speaking at a press conference after the Corona review meeting at the District Collectorate here on Monday.</p><p>There is a rush on the streets for Diwali shopping. But even during this Corona crisis, citizens are walking around without masks. So there are fears of an increase in corona infection. 'Take the violator who does not wear mask, to the police station and sit him/her there all day long so that those who walk around without a mask will get a strong message," said Bhujbal.</p><p>'Next wave could be like a Tsunami'</p><p>We are preparing for a possible tsunami of the highly infectious disease. The NMC has 3000 beds available, while there are 12500 beds available in rural areas.</p><p>In Nashik, the rate of doubling of patients has come down. Mortality rate has also lowered. While the recovery rate is also over 92 percent. "My Family, My Responsibility" has screenedy 62 lakh people.</p><p>Although there are no restrictions on Diwali firecrackers, the people however should be more careful.</p><p>Smoke from firecrackers is likely to affect the lungs. So it is important to take utmost care. Efforts are going on to reopen schools, colleges. However, many of these institutions are being used as a dedicated Covid-19 centres.</p><p>Adequate food stocks available</p><p>There is enough food grain in the ration shops. However, some racks in Punjab did not reach due to the agitation there. But we will take care that there is no shortage of food grains. The central government has ordered only onion exports. He said it was a question of where to sell.</p><p>'Don't worry about Arnab'</p><p>The State Governor called the Home Minister and told him to take care of Arnab. Arnab will be taken care of properly. "It's a good thing the Governor is paying attention to the small and big things," he quipped. The minister assured that the issue of pending salaries of ST employees will definitely be resolved.</p>