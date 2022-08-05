Ensure no drop of sewage enters river basin: Bansod

While taking necessary measures to ensure that no drop of sewage enters the river bed by proper management of wastewater in all the villages near Godavari river bed, Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod directed to create public awareness through people’s participation to manage solid waste at the household level.

A district-level sub-committee meeting was held yesterday at Govardhan gram panchayat of Nashik taluka under the chairmanship of CEO Bansod regarding Godavari river pollution. Non-official member Rajesh Pandit, regional officer of pollution control board Amol Durgule, sarpanch of eight-gram panchayats including Chandori, Saykheda, Odha, Eklahare, Lakhalgaon, Sansari, Govardhan and Mahadevpur, gram sevaks, deputy CEOs were present on this occasion.

While providing guidance, CEO Bansod instructed the village panchayat to take necessary measures to stop the pollution of the Godavari river and for its purification, while directing them to take measures to ensure that no form of waste water goes into the river bed.

Talking about the hyacinths in the river basin, she provided guidance on creating an alternate source of income by recycling the hyacinths with the help of savings groups.

Along with wastewater, all gram panchayats are also taking measures regarding solid waste management at the family level, classification and recycling of non-organic waste.

On this occasion, Rajesh Pandit also appealed to the people to create awareness about this while providing guidance on various factors. In Govardhan gram panchayat, the work of the sewage treatment plant completed with the funds of HAL was inspected.

Along with the stated eight villages in the petition filed regarding pollution in the Godavari river basin, Zilla Parishad has planned sewage and solid waste works in all 45 villages in Nashik district on the bank of the river. Out of them, works in 28 villages have been completed and works are underway in the remaining 18 villages.