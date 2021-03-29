Wishing the dear ones from a distance

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The festival of colours is here once again to teach life lessons to all. From teaching us about the victory of good over evil to forgiving everybody by celebrating together, Holi teaches us a lot. All the colours blend into one single colour spreading the message of unity in diversity. However, this year’s Holi is going to be different given the pandemic. The district administration has banned Holi and Rang Panchmi celebrations to limit the spread of the virus. </p>.<p>As residents, it’s our duty to limit the spread and support the administration to get rid of Covid 19. Even though the residents can’t play Holi, they can still read this fresh piece of article on a bright Sunday morning with a cup of tea by the side. </p><p>Holi is a two-day festival beginning with Holika Dahan in the evening and playing with colours the next morning. Holika Dahan is performed to commemorate the burning of the demoness Holika, sister of demon King Hiranyakashyap. The demon was an enemy of Lord Vishnu, but the demon’s son Prahlada was Vishnu’s devotee. Hiranyakashyap didn’t approve of his son’s devotion and planned to kill him with the help of his sister, Holika. </p><p>She had a special shawl gifted by Lord Brahma that protected her from fire. To kill his brother, she lured him to sit with her in a huge bonfire. As soon as the fire lit, Prahlada started praying to Lord Vishnu. To save his devotee, Lord Vishnu produced a gust of wind to blow away the shawl off of the Holika and burn her to death. </p><p>At the same time, he saved his devotee. The next day, everyone celebrates the victory of good over evil; apply colours to each other to share love and affection. This year, residents can still share their love but from a distance and fight the virus. If residents want the evil (virus) to go away, they need to stay home and dance to Holi songs at home. If people stay at home now, they might be able to enjoy all the upcoming festivals; Happy Holi!</p>