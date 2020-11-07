Winter arrives in state

Nashik: Following snowfall in North India for the last few days, its effects are being felt in those neighbourhood states. As cold winds have started to blow from North India to south, the minimum temperature in Maharashtra state has lowered to 12-15 Degree Celsius. With this the winter has arrived in all districts of the state. The minimum temperature in Nashik district has also lowered by 2-5 Degree Celsius in last five-six days. This has led to more rush at jogging tracks in city during morning.

The minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and other states in North India has declined remarkably. Snowfall has been started at many places. As cold winds have started to blow from these states, weather conditions in Maharshtra have changed and minimum temperature has lowered.

On Friday, lowest temperature was recorded at Chandrapur. It was 12.4 Degree Celsius, while it was 14.5 Degree Celsius at Nashik. Malegaon recorded 16.2 Degree Celsius as minimum temperature, whereas minimum temperature in Jalgaon was 14.2 Degree Celsius. 14.2 Degree Celsius temperature was registered at Pune, while Mahabaleshwar recorded 15.6 Degree Celsius temperature.

The minimum temperature in Sangli was 17.7 Degree Celsius, it was 15.6 Degree Celsius at Satara. Parbhani recorded 14 Degree Celsius as minimum temperature and minimum temperature in Nanded was 16.5 Degree Celsius.

Akola recorded 15.5 Degree Celsius as minimum temperature, whereas it was 12.5 Degree Celsius at Amravati and it was 16.6 Degree Celsius at Buldhana. Gondiya registered 12.5 Degree Celsius as minimum temperature, while minimum temparature in Nagapur was 13.2 Degree Celsius. Wardha recorded 16 Degree Celsius as minimum tempeature and it was 14.2 Degree Celsius at Washim.

As mercury in Nashik district has dropped by 2-3 Degree Celsius, citzens have to take support of sweater and head scraf. Bonfires are now being lit up in rural areas of the district.