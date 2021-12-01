Winning the fight against the deadly infection

NASHIK: World AIDS Day, marked on 1st December every year, aims at raising awareness of the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). HIV attacks a human’s immune system and weakens its ability to fight other diseases. The disease creates a life-threatening condition for the infected person.

Thus, it is important to get oneself checked as timely treatment can help the person survive. The Red Ribbon symbol is used for this disease to show solidarity for the HIV positive people and those fighting the diseases.

The theme for the year 2021 is, ‘End inequalities. End AIDS.’ With the help of the theme, World Health Organisation and its partners aim to highlight the inequalities people face while accessing essential HIV services. The day is the first international day recognised for global health.

How does the infection spread?

The infection can spread through various ways:

It can spread through body fluids like blood, pre-seminal fluid, semen, vaginal and rectal fluids, and breast milk of an infected woman.

Unprotected sex with an infected person can also pass on the deadly disease to another person.

Sharing injection needles, razor blades, knives, and other such objects with an infected person can also be a reason for the disease’s spread.

Nashik District

Due to the consistent efforts of the committee, the AIDS percentage in the district has dropped from 6.11% to 0.32%. In 2005, a total of 2000 patients were identified in the district. Now, the number has dropped to 487. The decreasing number of patients has created an atmosphere of satisfaction in the district. Dr. Yogesh Shimpi, Control Officer, AIDS Control Society, provided the above information. The whole team is working hard to free the nation from AIDS. To aware the residents, Red Ribbon Club across the district is spreading awareness among 62 colleges.