Will strive hard for the development of Nashik: Bhujbal

“We will always be committed to the overall development of Nashik. Similarly, efforts will be made to set up projects like medical hub, tourism hub, IT Park, winery project in Nashik. I will make every effort to make the Neo-Metro project a success for the development of transport,” said District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. He further said that as state-of-the-art technology is used in the citylink city bus service started by the Corporation, Nashikites will definitely benefit while travelling.

To make the bus service a success, the Corporation should make proper planning and to start electric bus service in the upcoming period to prevent the pollution. He on the occasion paid a tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar and informed about his stay in Nashik.

Bhujbal also congratulated Dr. Bharti Pawar for becoming the Union Minister and said that Yeola has now got two Ministers, one at the state level and the other at the union level. “During the Covid-19 period, a follow-up was made for availability of Remdesivir. Now that the Union Health Minister is ours, there will be no need to rush for medicines. I can call her,” he hopes.

Fadnavis then appealed to reduce the number of diesel buses and to adopt the option of CNG, ethanol and electric buses. While making an introduction, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav reviewed various works and gave detailed information about the bus service started by the Municipal Corporation.Earlier, plaque of Nahik city bus service, the logo of Nashik city bus service,mobile app and website were unveiled by District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Fadnavis through a remote.