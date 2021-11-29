Will Nandini regain its lost glory?

NASHIK: Will the Nandini river regain its lost glory again? is a major question striking the minds of Nashikites, environmentalists.

The Nandini river, known as a tributary of the Godavari, has turned into a nullah as 'Nasardi' due to continuous discharge of a large amount of industrial effluents and sewage water allegedly by the municipal corporation and various industrial units.

What is noticeable is that even though the court has banned the discharge of sewage into the Nandini, the sewage disposal however still going on uninterruptedly. The river Nandini flowing through the hills of Trimbakeshwar is better known as Nasardi when it enters Nashik city. The river is still in a gutter-like state.

Nandini is completely polluted as water from nallas in different parts of the city mixes directly into the river. Citizens are alleging that the river was blocked due to the irresponsibility of the municipal administration. There has also been encroachment across river boundary lines.

The river bed is getting smaller and narrow due to rising encroachments. The sewage is being discharged into the river due to the presence of urban settlements along the river.

Neglecting the main purpose, drainage water is being released in the rainy nalas. And this polluted water from these nalas is then flowing directly into the Nandini river. To add to this, chemical-laden water, industrial effluents are being released into the river at many places.

Presentation before ministry

City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari, Superintending Engineer Sandeep Nalwade and Sanjay Ghuge had presented the project to the Union Jal Shakti Minister. Officials had given detailed information about the importance of a pollution-free Godavari which is of religious importance and what measures need to be taken for it. After this, Shekhawat had directed the delegation to submit a DPR to the Central government for the implementation of this project in Nashik.

Rs. 1823 crore Namami Gode project

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has given in-principle approval to the ambitious ‘Namami Gode’ project costing Rs.1823 crore.However, Nashikites are eagerly waiting to see when this project will actually start.

The Centre has directed Nashik Municipal Corporation to submit a detailed project report (DPR) on the project. It has been decided to implement the ‘Namami Gode’ scheme conceived by Mayor Satish Kulkarni. A delegation of BJP office bearers and officials led by Mayor Satish Kulkarni had visited New Delhi for two days to seek the financial help of the Central government for the project.

The delegation called on Union Minister Shekhawat and said that Nashik is a religious city. The revival of the Godavari river is important as the Kumbh Mela is held along the Godavari which flows through the city. Therefore, it was demanded that the Center should provide funds for the implementation of Namami Gode project on the lines of Namami Ganga. Receiving this fund from the Centre will also help transform the miserable picture of Nandini river.