Will face all political storms, will fight Covid too : CM

<p><strong>MUMBAI :</strong></p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray -- assailed on both political and public health front Sunday that he would balance it all.</p>.<p>"Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight corona virus too," he said at a televised public address in the state Sunday.<br><br>"Over the last few days, we have done a lot of work (on corona virus)... we will fight the political crisis too," Thackeray said.<br><br>"Whatever storms have reached the state, be it natural or political, the government has been fighting them," added the Chief Minister, whose government has been under BJP attack over the handling of actor Sushant Rajput's death since June.<br><br>Over the last weeks it has also found itself embroiled in a battle with actor Kangana Ranaut, which starting over the same issue, escalated fast.<br><br>The party had lashed out when Kangana Ranaut said she felt unsafe in Mumbai and then compared the country's financial capital to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.</p><p>Earlier this week, Ranaut linked the Brihanmumbai Corporation's demolition at her office to the Sena, which also controls the civic body, and said it was vendetta.<br><br>In a video posted on Twitter, she also attacked Uddhav Thackeray.<br><br>On a different front, the Sena also has to placate the Maratha population, which has been deeply upset by the Supreme Court's refusal to endorse the Martha quota for jobs or college admissions granted by Bombay High court.<br><br>"I assure you that we will fight for justice for you. Even in last government, all four parties worked towards giving reservation to the Maratha community.</p><p>And we will fight for it. We have best of legal counsels with us… But I appeal to you to not come out on roads protesting as the Covid crisis is looming large," the Chief Minister said.<br><br>Maharashtra has the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country.</p>