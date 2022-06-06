Will expose MVA government’s corruption: Somaiya

NASHIK: Firebrand BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya yesterday warned that he will expose Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s corruption. “We will continue to do so no matter what happens,” he said. Somaiya was speaking on the occasion of a camp of BJP Traders’ Association held at Kadam Lawns in Nashik Road.

MLA Rahul Dhikale, BJP city president Girish Palve, former mayor Satish Kulkarni, former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Laxman Savji, Ashok Satbhai, Sunil Adke, corporator Sharad More and many others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that no matter how many goons the Thackeray government sends, we will not be afraid. The people of Maharashtra are behind us.

He further said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are the players in the alliance government and we need to learn from them how to hide corruption.

“Sachin Waje has now become a government approver. He was appointed by CM Thackeray. If Pradip Sharma and Waje open their mouths, the chief minister will be in trouble. Transport Minister Anil Parab has not yet clarified how he spent on the construction of the resort at Alibag,” Somaiya said and also took a dig at minister Nawab Malik.

He further said that Ramkund in Nashik is famous for immersion of ashes. “We will immerse the corruption of the government in this holy kund.”