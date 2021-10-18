Will ensure transparency in exams: Dr. Patil

Nashik: Since the date of the much-awaited recruitment process in the health department has been fixed and its admission cards have been issued, there has still been confusion among the students. Director of Public Health Department Dr. Archana Patil has presented the facts at a press conference in Nashik. She expressed confidence that this examination will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner and that the candidates joining in the health department will also be honest.

However, in the case of M/s Nysa Communications, the agency conducting the examination, is the company appointed by the general administration, she clarified. Director of the Public Health Department, Dr Archana Patil held a press conference yesterday and presented the facts to the media.

Speaking on the occasion, in the wake of the Covid outbreak, Dr Patil said that the state government has given permission to the health department to fill 100% vacancies. M/s Nysa Communications has been appointed. As per the permission of the government, the advertisement was published to fill 2739 vacancies in 52 categories of group C. A total of 4,05,163 applications were received for these various posts.

The Nysa will conduct the exam on October 24. The recruitment examination is being conducted for a total of 52 categories, 24 at the state level and 28 at the board level. Admission cards are being issued to the selected candidates. Till yesterday morning, 2,41,590 candidates have obtained admission cards. Out of these, 2869 candidates have lodged complaints about the examination.

While giving explanation about the complaints, Dr Patil said that each application has been considered separately while allotting the examination center to the candidate. Candidates have applied for different exams and also paid the fees but all these posts are being held at the same time so the candidate will not be able to take the exam in other places.

Complaints to this effect have been received. We are working hard to ensure that students are not treated unfairly, and in some cases, the rules may be relaxed. If the candidate’s examination is in two places in the same circle, he/she can appear for both the examinations, but if it is in two districts, it will not be possible. Asked whether she would refund the fees of students who failed the exam, the health director declined to comment.