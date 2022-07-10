Will answer rebels strongly: Raut

NASHIK: It is not easy to be dishonest with Shiv Sena, they will not be able to get those Rs 50 crores. They have left Shiv Sena now, and then they should stay happy and should tell everyone that they have betrayed Shiv Sena. “The rebels should say that Uddhav Thackeray was stabbed in the back. After leaving the Shiv Sena, these MLAs give many reasons for their betrayal. But the money they took is the most important reason. We are going to respond to this hoax of the rebels with a bang”, said MP Sanjay Raut. However, North Maharashtra liaison chief Sanjay Raut challenged the rebels to get re-elected.

The Shiv Sena leader was speaking at the Workers Meet held at Ichchamani Lawns. In the meeting, Bhausaheb Chaudhary, chief of Nashik, Ajay Boraste, former Leader of Opposition in NMC, Vilas Shinde, group leader Vilas Shinde, Santosh Salve, Sunil Patil, Sangeeta Khodana and other corporators were present on the stage.

At this time, seeing the crowd of Nashik workers’ meeting, MP Raut said that the picture of Nashik is inspiring and gives energy to Shiv Sena. Nashik is the centre of opening the doors of power. Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray had entered power and politics from Nashik. Saying that Shiv Sainiks promised that all the leaders and office bearers in Nashik are with the Shiv Sena party of Uddhav Thackeray. Raut clarified that Nashik will also teach a lesson to the rebels in the coming time.

“Shiv Sena rebel leaders in the state have gone to Delhi to meet the high command. Shiv Sena high command is in Mumbai. Once again, the battle with Delhi has started. They are trying to blow up Maharashtra. We will not allow them to part Mumbai from Maharashtra. Maharashtra will not be torn to pieces”, said Sanjay Raut.

Speaking further, Raut said that Chimanrao Aba Patil of Parola said that he was getting bored of Gulabrao when he left Shiv Sena. The MLA Gulabrao did not allow Shiv Sena to grow in Jalgaon. Chiman Patil said that he left Shiv Sena because he was fed up with him. The real reason is money. In the meantime, there was a dispute over the place of birth of Hanuman. Hanuman is ours, the mace is ours, the Shiv Sena made by the Shiv Sena chief is also ours,” He said.

Former district chief Datta Gaikwad, metropolitan chief Sudhakar Badgujar, district chief Vijay Karanjkar, former minister Babanrao Gholap, deputy leader Sunil Bagul and former mayor Vasant Gite expressed their views and criticised the rebels.

Marathi Manus needs Shiv Sena: Bhujbal

NASHIK: Former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has expressed the view that no Marathi Manus or Maharashtrian not just in Maharashtra, but in the world, feel that Shiv Sena should be there.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the residence of former minister Bhujbal. Speaking on the occasion, Bhujbal said that some MLAs are giving different reasons.

“Shinde group MLA’s often ask Uddhav Thackeray, why you are sitting with of those who arrested Balasaheb. At present, the storm has risen, when it calms down, everything will be fine, every Marathi man thinks that Shiv Sena should stay strong,” Bhujbal expressed.

He added , “I was among the first 10 to 15 branch chiefs of Shiv Sena. After that, he rose in Shiv Sena from a corporator, mayor and MLA. I was also involved in the first BJP-Shiv Sena agreement. After Balasaheb Thackeray and I had a disagreement over the Mandal Commission, I left the Shiv Sena. Balasaheb and I had a disagreement but after a while it disappeared. After that we all forgot that nothing had happened. I am one of the few people who went to meet Balasaheb Thackeray.”

He wished that Shiv Sena should stay together and stronger. Speaking about OBC reservation, he said, “We have already done a lot of work for it. We expect the Shinde and Fadnavis governments to work it out.”