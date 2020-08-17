Wildlife treatment center soon to be a reality

NASHIK :



The question of where to treat wildlife injured or dying due to road accidents, diseases or other causes has remained unanswered for many years in Nashik Forest circle.

But now, the issue is seen to be resolved. It has been decided to create wildlife rescue centers at 11 Forest circles. It was decided in the 15th meeting of the State Wildlife Board.



The Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray has given approval to 11 Forest Wildlife Treatment Centers and provided funds to them, including Nashik. Therefore, the red tape of Nashik's 'Transit Treatment Center' proposal, which has been going on for two and a half years, is likely to come to an end.



For the last two and a half years, the Nashik West Forest Department has been continuously proposing to set up a Transit Treatment Center at the Gangapur Nursery. Although the proposal was withdrawn due to some errors, the decision of the Wildlife Board meeting has raised the possibility of the proposal getting the green signal.



The proposal is worth Rs 1.5 crore and was stalled due to some minor errors. Senior forest officials of Nashik have inspected and submitted a new proposal two months ago. In a meeting of the State Wildlife Board last week, in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Forest Minister Sanjay Rathore, permission was granted to set up a wildlife treatment center.



As Nashik is also included in it, the attention of forest officials has shifted to positivity. At present, the injured or unwell wildlife have to be taken to centers in Pune, Chandrapur and Aurangabad for treatments. Therefore, Nashik needs a treatment center and there are signs that the proposal will be approved soon.