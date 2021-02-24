Wildlife to live undisturbed around Samruddhi

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Samruddhi Highway Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway will be the project with no trouble to wildlife along its way. To allow wildlife cross the road naturally and safely, elevated, underpasses will be constructed at 295 places on this highway passing through the forest area. The layout has been changed accordingly. Sound-proofing systems will be installed under the underpasses and bridges so that wildlife is not disturbed. </p>.<p>Currently, on highways wildlife are often injured by vehicle collisions while crossing highways. To keep wildlife away from the highway there will be safety-fencing on both sides of the Expressway. The Samruddhi Highway is about 700 km long. It will be possible to reach Nagpur from Mumbai in six hours. The highway passes through 14 districts, of which 118 km stretch passes through forest areas. </p><p>According to a regional survey conducted by the Wildlife Corporation of India, the area was found to be home to wildlife such as nilgai, chinkara, Indian rabbit, salinder, buffalo, antelope, as well as carnivorous animals such as cats, leopards, golden foxes, Indian foxes, Indian wolves, leopards, and other animals. The free movement of wildlife on the highway passing through the habitat area should be uninterrupted. Also, 1797 structures are being constructed so that they can easily cross this side of the highway safely and naturally.</p><p> Out of these, five major bridges, 19 minor bridges, 19 underpasses, seven elevated roads, and 295 other small and large structures will be constructed on the highway passing through the forest area. Animals scatter on the highway and the sound of horns. This also increases the risk of accidents. With this in mind, a soundproofing system will be installed under the bridge and in the basement. If a road, highway, or bridge is to be built in any area and there is a forest around it, the priority is to secure the way for wildlife to come and go. </p><p>Wildlife to live undisturbed around Samruddhi Forest conservation The old trees will now be protected and will be declared a ‘heritage’ by the government. Also, a special project will be implemented to create a dense forest in less time. </p><p>About 75 special nurseries will be set up in the state. Forests will be set up on the land owned by the Revenue and Forest Departments in each taluka and the cultivation and conservation of indigenous species of trees will be facilitated with the help of the ‘Sahyadri Devrai’ organization through government nurseries.</p>