Why the price rise?

NASHIK: The onset of the summer season resulted in an increase in the prices of many vegetables and fruits. Sometime back, the price of lemons skyrocketed, and now, the tomatoes. Clearly, the gap between demand and supply has led to soaring market prices.

Food in a household tasted less sour as the graph of prices rose. The tangy flavour no more tasted the same. Low-income group families get affected the most as the price rise affects the kitchen budget of many families. One kg tomato is being sold around Rs 60 to Rs 100 per kg, thus affecting the budget severely. If the situation continues and prices soar higher, many consumers will surely eliminate tomatoes from their diet. Being a kitchen staple, tomatoes are an inseparable part of any dish cooked in households, hotels, or mess.

One of the most affordable items will soon turn into a luxury good if prices continue to soar. While some families will avoid the purchase, others will become helpless and continue purchases.

The ones in the horticulture sector field stated that the price will remain the same for the next two weeks as the monsoon’s harvest will bring the price down.

Puncture tomatoes

The tomatoes grown in the summer season are the puncture tomatoes as the harvested ones aren’t of good quality and have holes in them. Due to the holes, the water oozes out, and tomatoes start rotting. Therefore, the prices rise usually in the summer season. The ones cultivated in the summer season don’t survive for a longer period. At present, tomato seeds are being sowed for a good harvest in the monsoon season. With the monsoon harvest, the prices are expected to fall within a month. The consumers will be at peace then.

Sometime before, a 20 kg crate touched Rs 1,500 at the Agriculture Market Produce Committee. The crate’s rate was hovering around Rs 1,000 two days ago. However, the wholesalers in the committee register a profit and not the farmers. They purchase the crate for Rs 500 to Rs 600 from farmers and sell it at higher rates. Therefore, the farmers don’t register a massive profit. Tomatoes are most likely to witness a price decline as tomatoes will be transported from Karnataka and Gujarat to the state. An increased supply will automatically bring the prices down. Also, the monsoon harvest will prove beneficial for all.

- Sandeep Thete, farmer, Girnare

Relief after two weeks

As stated by Arvind Kale, Secretary, APMC -Nashik, and Javed Shah, merchant, the prices are expected to reduce to Rs 20 per kg after two weeks. The prices witnessed a rise due to the supply of tomatoes to Bangalore, Punjab, and other areas. As some states were witnessing a shortage, they purchased the crop in huge quantities from Maharashtra. Therefore, the state witnessed a price rise pertaining to the shortage. The rate of a 20 kg tomato crate was marked at Rs 800 at the market committee yesterday. Also, the wedding season affected the prices severely as well. Due to huge purchases for several weddings, the prices skyrocketed. However, the prices will become stable in two weeks.