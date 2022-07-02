NASHIK: Nashik is becoming a favourite destination for tourists, especially during monsoon. The district is blessed with natural beauty and people from all around the state and country are attracted to various destinations in the district, especially the tribal tehsils like Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Surgana, Peth and other parts. These places have picturesque mountains, lakes, dams and waterfalls. But, the accidents at these places are also increasing with the increasing crowd of people.

Nashik has an identity of the district of forts. The district has the largest number of forts in the state. These forts are special attractions for young tourists. The footfall on forts of these young trekking enthusiasts is increasing day by day. The forts mostly have a very narrow pathway to reach the top of the fort. Thousands of youngsters are gathering every day to reach the peak of mountain forts. This increases the probability of a stampede at such a place.

Every day the young enthusiastic trekkers are visiting the Harihar Fort, which is famous for its high-altitude steps which are aligned in a straight line and are considered one of the most difficult forts to climb. Last Monday, the fort was crowded with thousands of youngsters and the situation was out of hand. The Forest Committee of the village panchayat volunteered and helped the youngster to get down safely as the fort was stormed by trekking enthusiasts. In such a situation, it becomes important to ask, who will be responsible if any untoward incident takes place?