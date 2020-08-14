WHO in talks with Russia for vaccine information : Official

GENEVA :

WHO is currently in talks with Russia to obtain additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine that Russia will begin production soon, a UN body official said today (Friday).

Director-General of WHO, Dr Bruce Aylward said a press conference on Thursday that WHO did not have enough information to decide on the Russian vaccine.

He said reporters that with the coordination of the WHO, there are a total of nine vaccine candidates undergoing phase 2 or 3 trials, but the Russian vaccine is not one of them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that the country had registered the world's first registered vaccine against the novel Coronavirus.

Later on Wednesday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the country will start the production of the vaccine within two weeks.

Murasco also said that doubts about the vaccine's effectiveness are unfounded.