When will the series of forest fires stop?

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The incidence of forest fires in the district has been steadily increasing and it has come to light that a large number of forest areas have been destroyed due to fires. The risk of fires has also increased in Bramhagiri, Rohile, Sapte, Hirdi, Pahine areas of Trimbakeshwar taluka. Therefore, there is a need for the forest department to enable patrolling in these areas. According to the forest department, the incidence of deforestation is higher due to human intervention. </p>.<p>According to the locals, this is happening due to the negligence of the forest department. Therefore, the forest department needs to take immediate action against the type of fire that started last week. Thousands of trees were damaged in a fire that broke out on Rohila hill in Trimbakeshwar taluka last week. On the other hand, about 37 hectares of the plantation were damaged due to fire in the hill at Pahine. Forest officials said the fire was still raging. </p><p>Another incident took place five days ago on Sapte hill near Rohile village. It is learned that the villagers tried to extinguish the fire with the help of tree branches, twigs but the villagers did not have the equipment to extinguish the fire. As a result, the forest department could not provide immediate information as there was no means of communication, locals said. So, the fire was extinguished late at night. </p><p>There are many hills in the Trimbakeshwar taluka of the district. Forest resources and natural herbs are found in the area on large scale. But over the last few years, the risk of forest fires has been steadily rising. Large trees have been destroyed in it. Newly planted trees on the hill of Rohile, Ganeshgaon can also be seen to have fallen prey to such deforestation.</p><p> Thousands of saplings are planted under the tree plantation drive there. However, the question arises as to whether the tree planting program is done only for the sake of photography. The number of forest fire is higher this time than every year. There needs to be a forester or forest ranger in this area. This is because the forest department seems to be ignoring the fact that thousands of trees are being damaged every year. Citizens are expressing the feeling that even if the existing forests are saved, the current problems will be solved.</p><p><strong>Damage to medicinal plants</strong></p><p>Experts say that deforestation is destroying a large number of forest medicinal plants. This has led to the need to preserve these medicinal plants. Along with the forest resources, the animals are also being affected and the issue of safety of those wild animals is also coming to the fore. This requires efforts from the forest department.</p><p>"Forest fires are detrimental to everyone, as well as to nature. The forest department team has been working on this for the last few days. Therefore, citizens need to cooperate with the forest department." - Vivek Bhadane, Range Forest Officer, Nashik</p>