When will the Nandini river breathe freely?

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Nandini river, which is known as a tributary of Godavari, is in a bad state due to the discharge of sewage by the Municipal Corporation despite the ban. The existing drainage chamber along Untwadi bridge was broken due to a flood during the monsoon, but it has not been repaired yet. As wastewater is mixing in the river due to this, a foul smell has spread in the area. </p>.<p>The Nandini river, which flows through the hills of Trimbakeshwar, is known as Nasardi in Nashik city. Presently, the river is in a very bad state. It is completely polluted as wastewater from nallas in different parts of the city mixes directly with it. Citizens are alleging that the municipal corporation is responsible for the current state of the river.</p><p>There has also been encroachment in the river area. The river bed is getting smaller due to encroachment. Drainage water is being discharged into the river from the residential areas which are situated along the river bank. The river has become a dumping site as garbage is being dumped into it. </p><p>Many monsoon drainage lines have been connected to the Nandini river. Though the main purpose of this is to carry rainwater from the river, drainage water is being released through these lines. Chemical-laden water is also being discharged from industrial areas in many places. Nashikites and environmentalists are worried about this. The environmentalists are demanding that municipal corporation should pay serious attention to this and take measures to prevent pollution of the river.</p>