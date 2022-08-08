When Waghadi water flows into river Godavari

It is understood that sewage water is getting mixed in the Godavari river for the past few days. Under the Gadge Maharaj bridge yesterday, it was seen that this wastewater was mixed in a large amount in Waghadi. The sudden accumulation of wastewater on the road from the Waghadi disrupted vehicular traffic for some time.

The issue of the wastewater flowing into the river Godavari from its tributaries -- Waghadi, Nandini and Valdevi has been on agenda of the civic body since long. These tributaries have been largely covered with water hyacinth, sewage, moss and plastic that is obstructing the flow of Godavari. This has been creating health hazard and causing river pollution.