When villagers bid a tearful farewell to pet Krishna

More information is that Kashinath Vidhate and Keshav Bankar reside on Jopul Road in Pimpalgaon Baswant. There was a peacock named Krishna. On August 1, an unknown person plucked the feathers of this peacock. After this, the peacock’s health deteriorated.

The peacock, which was in a very critical condition, was being treated for three days under the supervision of the forest department and forest rangers. The treatment was provided in a shed at Ganesh Farm on Jopul Road.

The injuries were severe as the wings were plucked out. Finally, on Thursday (August 4) at seven o’clock in the morning, Krishna passed away.

After getting the information about the sad demise of this national bird, a team of forest department rushed to the spot. After this, the post-mortem was performed on the peacock and later cremated in the afternoon in the forest department area of ​​Shirwade Vani with full state honours.

In the meantime, all the family members including Kashinath Vidhate, Keshav Bankar, Tarabai Dhule were moved to tears by the sudden demise of Krishna.

The death of a peacock, which was loved by all in the vicinity for the past three and a half years, has left the villagers in grief.

Meanwhile, it has been demanded that strict action should be taken against the suspect who is guilty in this case. The forest department has detained a suspect from Chinchkhed for questioning based on the CCTV footage of the area.

Sanjay Waghmare, Forest Range Officer Chandwad and Devidas Choudhary, Forest Circle Officer Vadner Bhairav informed that soon strict action will be taken against the key accused in this case. The forest rangers and the citizens of the area have demanded strict action against the main accused in the case.

-Pintu Pawar