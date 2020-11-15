When the differently abled help the needy
Deshdoot Times

When the differently abled help the needy

Foodgrains, mask distributed to the poor
Geetika Sachdev
donation
happiness
Diwali2020
differently abled
jacob pillay
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com