When the differently abled help the needy

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP :</strong> </p><p>Under the guidance of MLA Bachu Kadu of Prahar Sanghatana, differently abled made a social commitment by distributing food grains on the occasion of Diwali.</p>.<p>In collaboration with Shri Vishwakarma Charitable Trust, under the guidance of Bachchubhau Kadu, Prahar Apang Kranti Sanghatana Deolali Camp, Nashik; and Aapla Rugna Seva Kendra, Nashik, theses differently-abled distributed food grains and masks to the needy and poor.<br><br>On the occasion, Nashik traffic security police naik Sachin Jadhav, Prahar Apang Sanghatana city president Kalpesh Karanjkar and Nashik district liaison chief Jacob (Anna) Pillay took part in Diwali celebration for the needy.<br><br>Shri Vishwakarma Charitable Trust (Red Brigade), Nashik national president Shyam Vishwakarma, Pradip Vishwakarma, Arvind Vishwakarma, Santosh Chauhan, Amaresh Vishwakarma, Rohit Parkh, Shiv Sena leader Datta Sujgure, RPI leader Rajendra Jadhav, Rajesh Chaudhary, Shekhar Bhalerao, Nadeem Sheikh's family and Bhagur Deputy City President Vinayak Bachhav, Bhagur city president Chadrakant Waljade were present.</p>.<div><blockquote>No matter how young or old a person is, one should always have the feeling of love, affection and respect for all. Social contribution of the differently abled is laudable.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Jacob (Anna) Pillay, Nashik district liaison chief</span></div>