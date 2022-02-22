When rural youths set up public library

NASHIK: Setting an example for others, a group of youngsters came together to set up a public library with an objective to provide ready reference books not only for the competitive examiners but also for the farmers for sustainable farming.

Marking the occasion of Shivjanmotsav, the youths under the guidance of Dilip Mahale, Jaiprakash Mahale, Manik Gawli, Sachin Mahale, Kiran Mahale and Yogesh Mahale took the initiative and set up a public library through the concept of Jalparishad, in the key presence of Baburao Mahale, Education Extension Officer; Bardhe Police station API Anil Wagh, Headmaster Pandurang Waghmare and Vivek Nikam at Thangaon in Surgana taluka.

Progressive farmer Jayprakash Mahale said "the library has maximum general knowledge, competitive exam guidance material as well as all education, job-related books. But it does not involve agriculture-related guidance books. About 75% of agriculture is done in our village. Therefore, we will provide books on agriculture in the library for our educated farmers. Therefore, reading new books on agriculture will definitely add new technology to the farmers."

Jal Parishad has so far started a big movement on water issues in Peth, Surgana, Trimbakeshwar, Dindori and other talukas. Jal Parishad intends to start a library.