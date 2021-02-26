When people flout norms at the collectorate

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Social distancing rules were thrown to wind at District Collectorate here on Thursday when hundreds of tribals had gathered to settle their forest rights claims. Interestingly, former MLA Jiva Pandu Gavit was himself addressing the crowd by neglecting social distancing rules.<br>The restrictive norms issued by the police at the District Collector's office, which is the district Headquarters, were being flouted. Many of the attendees present there did not wear face masks.</p>.<p>It is noteworthy that former MLA Gavit was addressing the crowd violating all the rules. It is being anticipated whether District Collector Suraj Mandhare will come in action mode and take action. The number of patients is increasing in the district. Police have issued preventive orders and banned assembly of more than five people at a time, at one place. This rule is applicable to government and private establishments and the police have been given the power to take action if it is not strictly enforced.<br><br>In that context, it was necessary for the district administration to come up with an immediate plan of action to prevent daily large crowds at the collectorate. Tribals from Peth and Surgana tribal areas had gathered at the District Collector's office on Thursday to hear the forest rights claims. Everyone was sitting in the open space of Niyojan Bhavan, flouting social distancing. Many did not wear face masks.<br><br>Instead of acting like a responsible people's representative, the former MLA was addressing the crowd. However, instead of taking action, the district administration took a wait and watch role. People are being fined Rs 1,000 for violating the Corona safety rules. Receipt of fine of Rs.1000 will be issued if anyone is found without mask at the collectorate premises. But it is seen that the rules are not being followed seriously by the people who come to the collectorate for work.</p><p>There was a picture of citizens walking around the Collector's office without a mask and flouting social distancing. Instead of taking action, the administration acted negligently. As security rules are being flouted at the Collectorate, there are fears of Corona infection as people across the district visit this place daily in large number for work. <br></p>