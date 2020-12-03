When a four-day-old leopard cub reunites with mother

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A three to four-day-old leopard cub got reunited with its mother. Thanks to the good start of the month. A three to four-day-old leopard cub was found in the field of farmer Balasaheb Zalte near Wadali in Niphad taluka of the district on Tuesday morning. </p>.<p>After this, the lost cub was brought safely to Niphad nursery where Dr. Chandore, a veterinary officer, examined it and confirmed its good health. Later, it was decided to return the cub to its mother’s custody. Accordingly, at 5 pm, Dr. Sujit Nevse, Assistant Forest Conservator; Sanjay Bhandari, Forest Range Officer, Yeola; Jadhav, Forester Manmad; Mahale, Forest Ranger Vinchur and Vilas Deshmukh rushed to Wadali near the forest area with other staff.</p><p> Since it was necessary to reunite the cub with its mother, a trap was laid thereby observing the surroundings. The cub was likely to wander so they covered the cub with a protective net as a precaution. The net was tied with a rope, and CCTV cameras were installed. In the mid-night, the female wandering in the field in search of her cub came across the cub. </p><p>After the mother leopard approached her cub, the cub was released by forest officials pulling the rope tied to the net of the cub. The cub ran to its mother leopard. After this, the leopard took the cub with her and left. </p><p>On the occasion, Nitin Gudge, Chief Conservator of Forests, and Tushar Chavan, Deputy Conservator of Forests, East, Nashik provided guidance. Also, Rahul Kushare of Eco Echo Foundation, Nashik, and the villagers near Wadali provided valuable support in the reunion.</p>