What ails tourism development?

Trust in Ramayan Circuit scheme

Even though the Union government included Panchavati, Godaghat, Tapovan and surrounding areas into the Ramayan Circuit scheme, there is no change in the situation of those areas even after five years. In fact, the present situation in those areas is so bad that it may reduce the importance of the city in the tourism sector. But, physically nothing has happened about the project in reality.

Ramayan Circuit scheme is considered as an ambitious project of tourism and cultural ministry of the Union government. It aims towards the development of the places related to Ramayan from fifteen cities in the country. Nashik and Nagpur are the two cities selected from Maharashtra for this mission. Announcement of this scheme was made by the then Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma in 2016 but even after five years, but the implementation of this scheme is still awaited even after five years. 

The announcement of the Ramayan Circuit scheme had created hope of development of Nashik which is believed as the holy land where Lord Rama stayed. The Union government has approved fund of Rs 300 crore for it but no actual work has been started till date. As per the government claims, this scheme will be helpful for the necessary development for religious tourism and at the same time, it will provide employment to local residents.

Selected 15 cities

Ayodhya, Shrungaverpur, Chitrakut, Sitamadhi, Baksar (Uttar Pradesh), Darbhanga (Bihar), Nandigram (West Bengal), Mahendragiri (Odisha), Jagdalpur (Chhattisgadh), Bhadrachalam and Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu), Hampy (Karnatak), Nashik and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Chitrakut (Madhya Pradesh)

No Funds for the project

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), Nashik office, informed that no funds have been received for the project from the center. The official said that the project is in pipeline and very soon the works will begin. But in reality, the project is lacking funds.

Places under Ramayana Circuit in Nashik

North-Western Circuit: Ramshej fort and Anjaneri.

Southern Circuit: Sarvatirth Taked, Shuklatirth, Kapil Tirtha- Kawanai, Kishkindhanagari-Kushegaon.

Nashik City: Panchavati, Kalaram Mandir, Sita Gumpha, Laxmanrekha Mandir, Asthikund or Amritkund, Ramkund, Ramagaya Kund and Tapovan.

Tourist waiting for Pahine-Trimbakeshwar tourism hub

Kalagram yet to start

The Nashik with potential to become tourism hub of Maharashtra got neglected by the government in the last five years. The district has capacities in every type of the tourism.

The district can provide adventure tourism, medical tourism, agricultural tourism, monsoon tourism, religious tourism and many more. No tourist with different choices can leave the district without getting satisfied. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has decided to focus on the development of Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwa –Pahine as a tourist hub.

The MTDC had conducted survey in the region to develop facilities for the tourist. The apex state body of tourism wants to develop health tourism in the region, informed an official. There were many projects implemented in the Nashik city itself but did not mate with the completion. Some of the dream projects in the sector of tourism remained unopened though they have been completed.

The projects like Kalagram and many others are still waiting to get started. The much ambitious project of the Goda Aarti was inaugurated by the hands of the former state tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal and former guardian minister of Nashik Girish Mahajan. The project has been not started effectively yet due to some technical errors.

Pahine-Trimbakeshwar Tourist Hub

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation has decided to develop as a tourist hub. The unhealthy tourism practices in the region and lack of facilities with high tourist attraction to the region have made the MTDC look towards it as a tourist hub. The tourism department had decided to provide some basic facilities in the region but nothing has been done beside survey. The project is still in pipeline. The tourism department has decided to provide facilities like sheds, parking spaces, restaurants, cycle track as well as safety of the tourist has been taken as a priority by the department.

Kalagram waiting to start

The Guardian Minister of Nashik Chhagan Bhujbal had promised that the long pending work of the Kalagram will be finished in two months. He had said this on February 17, 2020. He was speaking at the Dongare Vasti Gruh, ground in an exhibition. An exhibition of products made by the women self helps groups and rural artisans under name of ‘Godaai’ was organized under the Maharashtra State Rural Jeevan Unnati Abhiyan by divisional commissionarate and District Rural Development Nashik.

At the time the Minister Bhujbal has promised to complete the Kalagram on the lines of the Delhi Hatt project. Where women from self-help groups can sell their different types of the product under one roof said Maharashtra Food and Civic Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal.