West forest dept office relocated

NASHIK: As it was decided to move the office of the West Nashik forest department in the Nashik forest circle to the rest house of the forest department at Untwadi Road, saying that the buildings built during the British period have become dangerous. The relocation of the old office has been done and the officers and staff have finished the work of shifting. The building was erected by the then British authorities in the 18th century to provide sheds and labour sheds for their horses.

The west office of the forest department has been in charge of the place since independence. The offices of Deputy Forest Conservator, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Forest Range Officer, clerk were functioning at this place. The walls of this office have become old and weak. The roof tiles are also dilapidated. It is currently raining and the buildings have become dangerous. The office relocation process was done to avoid any incident. The process took a week to and the west forest office has started functioning from the new office, forest officials said.

New office for forest clearance officers

The government has created a forest clearance officer to settle forest rights claims. A few months ago, a special cell for assistant forest rangers was set up at a cost of lakhs of rupees at the previous office. The office of the Forest Range Officer was also recently repaired. Therefore, there is talk that this shifting was only for the forest clearance officer and their staff.