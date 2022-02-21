We’re with you, assures Mandhare

NASHIK: Under Mission Vatsalya, Revenue Officers have unanimously accepted the responsibility of the children who lost both their parents due to Covid-19. As a part of the mission, District Collector Suraj Mandhare yesterday met two girls Kaveri and Prajakta Sable. These girls lost their parents only after their first birthday.

Today, their Mama Ghule is taking care of them. After Corona, Mission Vatsalya was started for those who have lost parents or a spouse, and in the district, one can get all the benefits on one card. District Collector Mandhare has said that he has seen a good result during his visit.

These girls have received a certificate of term deposit from the government, a certificate from the uncle who takes care of them, and a name has also been registered on their father’s property as an heir. “They would soon be provided govt benefits, medical treatment, and benefits under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana Pension scheme,” Mandhare said.